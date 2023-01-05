Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $2 million.

The Connecticut Lottery website says one ticket matched the five numbers other than the Powerball and had Powerplay, winning $2 million.

The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.

There was also one $50,000 winning ticket, which matched four numbers and the Powerball. That ticket did not have Powerplay.

It is not clear where that ticket was sold.

The winning numbers Wednesday night were 12-32-56-67-68 and the Powerball was 26. Powerplay was X3.

No one won the Powerball jackpot and it’s up to an estimated $325 million for the drawing on Saturday night. The cash value is $165.2 million.

The estimated jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Friday night is $940 million, which has a cash option of $483.5 million.