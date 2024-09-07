2 minors stabbed at Oyster Festival in Norwalk, Conn.

One minor is facing charges after two other minors were stabbed at the Oyster Festival in Norwalk.

Officers saw a disturbance on the grounds of the Oyster Festival on Friday. Police said it was later determined that two minors had been stabbed.

Both minors were taken to Norwalk Hospital for treatment. Investigators did not release details on the extent of their injuries.

According to police, a minor was arrested at the scene. He was charged with one count of assault in the first degree and one count of assault in the second degree.

He was held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport while he awaits arraignment.

Authorities said this was not a random incident and the people involved knew each other.

Anyone with information should contact detectives at (203) 854-3111.