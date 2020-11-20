2 More Boston Dining Spots Have Gone Into Winter Hibernation

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Two more local dining and drinking spots have decided to close for the season, joining a number of others that have also gone into hibernation as the pandemic continues.

A message sent from Two Saints Tavern indicates that both Two Saints and Dos Diablos--which are in the same space and under the same ownership--have decided to hibernate for the winter, with a GoFundMe page for the former saying the following (the fundraising page has been set up to help out the workers there who have been laid off):

"Unfortunately due to Covid-19 and the restrictions put forth by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Two Saints Tavern has been forced to temporarily close its doors. As you may know, we tried to bring some normalcy back to to 52 Gainsborough St., and the Northeastern University community, but at the end of the day we just couldn't survive in these difficult times."

Two Saints Tavern and Dos Diablos opened in the former Our House East space in the spring of 2018, with the former being called at the time an "urban, rustic tavern" while the latter was called a "gritty, gótico-chic, taco bar."

The address for the two spots is 52 Gainsborough Street, Boston, MA, 02115.

