2 More States Expected to Be Added to Mass. High-Risk Travel List

Two neighboring New England states are expected to be added to Massachusetts's high-risk travel list on Friday.

As of now, only Hawaii, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are considered low-risk.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said earlier this week that two "neighboring states" are expected to be added to the list of high-risk states this week. The list is typically updated on Fridays.

Last week, New York, Washington State and Washington, D.C. were removed from the list of low-risk states. That means anyone arriving in the state from New York and Washington State, as well as the nation's capitol, must stay in quarantine.

Three weeks ago, Connecticut and New Jersey were taken off Massachusetts' list of low-risk states for travel, days after they'd done the same for Massachusetts. And two weeks ago, California was also removed.

To be included on Massachusetts' list of low-risk states for travel, one must have fewer than 10 average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Dr. Mark Siedner, of Massachusetts General Hospital's infectious disease division, warns that traveling during the pandemic could put people at risk of contracting the coronavirus this holiday season.

Travelers from states not on the low-risk list must fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and quarantine for 14 days, according to the state's guidelines. That includes anyone who's coming from one of the low-risk states but stayed "for more than a transitory period of time in the last 14 days" in a higher-risk state.

There are some exemptions, including for people who are going to higher-risk states just to commute or go to school. See the full order, which includes exemptions, here.