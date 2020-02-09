Gunman Shoots 2 in ‘Assassination Attempt’ on NYPD Officers

What to Know An NYPD lieutenant was shot Sunday morning in the Bronx, law enforcement sources said

The shooting happened in the same precinct, just blocks from an ambush on two officers Saturday night

Sources said a man in custody is responsible for both attacks

An NYPD lieutenant was shot Sunday morning in the Bronx, just 12 hours after two officers were ambushed by a gunman in the same precinct.

Law enforcement sources tell News 4 a man was taken into custody around 8 a.m. Sunday, immediately following the latest shooting in the 41st precinct. He reportedly walked into the 41st precinct headquarters, fired at officers, then placed his gun on the floor and surrendered, an official tells News 4.

Sunday's shooting occurred at the 41st precinct at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Longwood Avenue, sources told News 4, just blocks away from Saturday night's attack.

The same sources said the man in custody is believed to be the same shooter responsible for Saturday evening's ambush that injured an officer, who is expected to be OK.

The lieutenant shot Sunday was hit in the arm, sources said. Their condition was not immediately known.

Governor Cuomo called the "multiple attacks on NYPD officer in the Bronx" horrifying in a tweet Sunday morning.

The NYPD released surveillance video and images of the alleged suspect overnight, as officers continued their hunt for the man. Police said he was wore a black jacket and was 20-30 years in age.

NYPD

The alleged gunman approached two officers Saturday around 8:30 p.m., engaged them in conversation, then pulled out a gun and fired at the officers sitting inside a marked police van, said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

"Let me be very clear: this was an assassination attempt of two New York City officers," Commissioner Shea said Saturday night from Lincoln Hospital.

The officer in the driver's seat of the van was struck by two bullets, the NYPD said, in the chin and the neck. The officer had started to drive away when the suspect pulled out the gun and fired multiples times, police said.

The second officer in the van moved to the driver's seat and drove the injured officer to Lincoln Hospital where he was conscious and alert Saturday evening.

The two officers, sources tell News 4, are childhood friends that joined the department months apart.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.