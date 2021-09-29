Woman, Teen Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Conn.

Two pedestrians have serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.

Police said a vehicle struck a 33-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl on Waterville Street around 7:30 a.m. A two-year-old child was also with the woman and the teen, but was not injured, authorities added.

The woman, the teen, and the child are members of the same family, according to investigators.

The two pedestrians who were struck were transported to a local hospital where officers said their injuries are considered serious. The child was also transported to the hospital, police added.

The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured and is cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation.