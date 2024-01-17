2 people escape as fire causes heavy damage to home in Conn.

Two people were safely able to escape from a Wethersfield home during a fire that caused heavy damage overnight.

Firefighters were called to Fairview Drive a few minutes before midnight after getting a report of a structure fire.

Crews found heavy fire at the back of a home and brought it under control in 15 minutes.

Additional help was brought in from Cromwell, Glastonbury, Newington and Rocky Hill.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to fire officials, the fire caused heavy damage to the back of the home.

Authorities said two people were safely able to escape from the home. No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the fire marshal.