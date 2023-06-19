1 adult, 1 child in serious condition after Conn. house fire

One adult and one child are in serious condition after a house fire in Hartford early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a two-family home on Bulkeley Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. after getting a report of a working fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a kitchen fire on the second floor with heavy smoke. The fire was extinguished and was contained to the area of origin.

Fire crews removed an adult and a child from the fire. Both were reportedly not breathing. CPR was performed and both were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Officials said the adult was later flown to the Bridgeport Burn Unit.

One other adult and one other child were transported to the hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Two firefighters were also injured and one was transported to the hospital. The injuries are described as minor.

The Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to help seven adults and three children that are displaced from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.