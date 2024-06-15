Prince George's County

2 people shot at Potomac High School in Maryland

Two people were shot, but their ages and the severity of their injuries are not yet clear.

By NBC Washington Staff

Getty Images

A shooting took place at Potomac High School in Maryland on Saturday morning, police said.

Prince George's County police confirmed that two people were shot. The ages of the injured people, and the severity of their injuries, are not yet clear.

The shooting took place at a youth football tournament, hosted to raise awareness for brain cancer, according to an Instagram post advertising the event.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There is an active search for the suspected shooter, who police say fled the area after the shooting.

The reason for the shooting is not yet clear.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's County
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us