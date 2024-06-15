2 people shot at Potomac High School in Maryland

A shooting took place at Potomac High School in Maryland on Saturday morning, police said.

Prince George's County police confirmed that two people were shot. The ages of the injured people, and the severity of their injuries, are not yet clear.

Officers & investigators are at Potomac HS in Oxon Hill for a shooting outside at a sporting event. Right now there are 2 victims. Active search for the suspect who fled after the shooting. We will update as soon as possible when info is confirmed. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 15, 2024

The shooting took place at a youth football tournament, hosted to raise awareness for brain cancer, according to an Instagram post advertising the event.

There is an active search for the suspected shooter, who police say fled the area after the shooting.

The reason for the shooting is not yet clear.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.