2 Plead Guilty in Boston Police Overtime Fraud Scheme

One current and one former Boston police officer have pleaded guilty to charges connected to an investigation into overtime fraud at the department's evidence warehouse.

Federal prosecutors say Officer Michael Murphy pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

Prosecutors say Murphy collected more than $16,000 in pay he was not entitled to.

Also, former Boston police Sgt. George Finch pleaded guilty in a separate hearing to the same charges. Prosecutors say he collected more than $11,000 in fraudulent overtime pay. Both face sentencing in the fall.