2 Teens Arrested at Carson Beach on Sunday

No details were released on the charges against them

By Marc Fortier

Two teens were arrested at Carson Beach in South Boston on Sunday, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police said two male minors, ages 15 and 17, were arrested. Their names were not released and police did not provide any details on the charges against them.

Caught in Southie reported that the arrests came after reports of a crowd that became aggressive toward police around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. They said there were even some reports of people trying to vandalize and jump on police cruisers.

No further information was immediately available.

