17-Year-Old Killed, 21-Year-Old Injured After Serious Crash in Farmington, Conn.

A 17-year-old who just graduated from Farmington High School has died and a 21-year-old is injured after a serious crash on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a two-car crash in Farmington on Colt Highway at the intersection of Fienemann Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police said 17-year-old Luke Roux, of Farmington, and 21-year-old Jacob Coffey, of Farmington, were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

According to investigators, Roux succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead.

District officials said Roux was a Farmington High School Class of 2022 graduate and recently participated in graduation with his family by his side. He was scheduled to attend the University of Connecticut in the fall.

"We will deeply miss Luke in countless and profound ways. His kind and gentle personality throughout school, his perseverance and work ethic on and off the baseball diamond and hockey rink and his outstanding academic achievements will be remembered by the Farmington Public Schools’ student body, faculty, staff and administration. Luke's spirit of giving back to his community for a greater good and consistently stepping up as a leader, especially during challenging times, will remain with us. We cherish each memory and we feel honored to have known and been a part of Luke’s life over the past thirteen years. Our hearts are broken over the loss of such an extraordinary, kind and beloved young man," district officials said in part in a statement on Sunday.

Counseling will be available at Farmington High School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Anyone needing support can also call (860) 351-7419. The district said it will extend counseling days and hours as needed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at (860) 675-2400.