2 CT University Students Killed, Multiple Injured in MA Crash

By Angela Fortuna

Stephanie Zollshan

Two University of New Haven students were killed and several others were injured in a crash in Sheffield, Mass. on Tuesday.

University officials said the two killed were graduate students. Five others were injured, four also being UNH students.

In a statement to the school community, Dean of Students Ophelie Rowe-Allen said that 22-year-old Sai Narasimha Patamsetti and 22-year-old Pavani Gullapally were the students who died in the crash.

Narasimha Patamsetti was a business analytics student from Rajahmundry Urban, India and Gullapally was a civil engineering student from Warangal, India.

The injured students are being treated at a Massachusetts hospital. It's unknown how they're doing at this time.

"Please join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the parents, family, friends and classmates of Pavani and Sai, and in keeping all of the students involved in your thoughts," Rowe-Allen said.

A third person was killed in the crash that happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office said two cars collided on Route 7 near Pike Road.

Grief counseling is available to students through the University's Counseling and Psychological Services Office. Students can make appointments by calling 202-932-7333. Faculty and staff can also access support through the Employee Assistance Program.

The car accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 413-499-1112.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is involved in the investigation.

