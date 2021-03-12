‘2021 Is Savage': Cam Newton Confirms Return to Patriots With Epic Pump-Up Video

Cam confirms return to Pats with epic pump-up video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Cam Newton will return to the New England Patriots in 2021, and he's fired up about it.
The veteran quarterback confirmed the news of his incentive-laden one-year, $14 million contract with a hype video on Instagram.
"That's the thing. They've been sleeping on Boogie in 2020. But I refuse to let them [expletive] slip or sleep on me in 2021. 2021 is savage," Newton says in the video.
Check it out below:
There's still a chance the Patriots make another move for a QB in the coming weeks, but Newton will have plenty to prove if he's named the 2021 starter. The 31-year-old had eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions as New England's signal-caller in 2020, resulting in the Pats missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
It's no surprise Newton is ecstatic to rejoin the Patriots. With a year of experience in Foxboro under his belt, he'll have a chance to redeem himself with a full training camp and a better offense, provided there are some notable moves to come in free agency.
After a less-than-stellar 2020 Pats season, it may take a while for fans to match Newton's enthusiasm.