‘2021 Is Savage': Cam Newton Confirms Return to Patriots With Epic Pump-Up Video

Cam Newton will return to the New England Patriots in 2021, and he's fired up about it.

The veteran quarterback confirmed the news of his incentive-laden one-year, $14 million contract with a hype video on Instagram.

"That's the thing. They've been sleeping on Boogie in 2020. But I refuse to let them [expletive] slip or sleep on me in 2021. 2021 is savage," Newton says in the video.

There's still a chance the Patriots make another move for a QB in the coming weeks, but Newton will have plenty to prove if he's named the 2021 starter. The 31-year-old had eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions as New England's signal-caller in 2020, resulting in the Pats missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

It's no surprise Newton is ecstatic to rejoin the Patriots. With a year of experience in Foxboro under his belt, he'll have a chance to redeem himself with a full training camp and a better offense, provided there are some notable moves to come in free agency.

After a less-than-stellar 2020 Pats season, it may take a while for fans to match Newton's enthusiasm.