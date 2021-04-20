celtics

2021 NBA Mock Draft: Who Will the Celtics Pick?

By Darren Hartwell

2021 NBA mock draft: Projecting first-round picks for each team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Who says the NFL Draft gets to have all the fun?

U.S. & World

Justice Department 40 mins ago

DOJ Opens Federal Probe Into Policing Practices in Minneapolis

George Floyd 2 hours ago

Racial Justice Activists Say Chauvin Verdict Provides ‘Sliver of Hope' for Police Reform

While football enthusiasts pump out NFL mock drafts ahead of the league's April 29 draft, NBA teams already are setting their sights on the 2021 NBA Draft, which is set for July 29 at the Barclays Center.

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham leads a deep 2021 class featuring a wide range of prospects, from one-and-doners like Jalen Suggs to seasoned college veterans like Davion Mitchell to a pair of intriguing G-League talents in Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

So, how will this year's draft shake out? We played out the entire first round in our first 2021 NBA Mock Draft. (Note: Draft order is based on the NBA standings as of Tuesday, April 20, and doesn't account for the upcoming NBA Lottery.)

2021 NBA Mock Draft: First-round projections for all 30 teams

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

celticsnba
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us