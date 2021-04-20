2021 NBA Mock Draft: Who Will the Celtics Pick?

2021 NBA mock draft: Projecting first-round picks for each team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Who says the NFL Draft gets to have all the fun?

While football enthusiasts pump out NFL mock drafts ahead of the league's April 29 draft, NBA teams already are setting their sights on the 2021 NBA Draft, which is set for July 29 at the Barclays Center.

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham leads a deep 2021 class featuring a wide range of prospects, from one-and-doners like Jalen Suggs to seasoned college veterans like Davion Mitchell to a pair of intriguing G-League talents in Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

So, how will this year's draft shake out? We played out the entire first round in our first 2021 NBA Mock Draft. (Note: Draft order is based on the NBA standings as of Tuesday, April 20, and doesn't account for the upcoming NBA Lottery.)