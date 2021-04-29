2021 NFL Draft: Patriots Fans Will Love Mac Jones' Reaction to New Team

Patriots fans will love Mac Jones' reaction to his new team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mac Jones is the newest New England Patriots quarterback, and he's pretty excited about it.

The Alabama star was selected by the Patriots with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Jones had been projected in many mock drafts to go as high as No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers, but he slid all the way to the Patriots outside the top 10.

2021 NFL Draft grades: Live first-round pick analysis and tracker

Jones was asked about joining the Patriots on NFL Network after he heard his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell. It's safe to say he's happy with how it all turned out.

Mac Jones on the draft stage with NFLN: "This is what I wanted all along, and I can't wait to play for the greatest franchise in NFL history." — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 30, 2021

One of the primary reasons why Alabama won the national championship last season was the play of Jones. He completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

He's also one of the most NFL-ready quarterbacks in this draft class, so it wouldn't be surprising if he wins the starting job by the time Week 1 rolls around.

Jones has the poise, intelligence and accuracy to make an immediate impact for the Patriots. And it sure sounds like he's excited to get started.