2021 NFL Draft: Patriots select LB Cameron McGrone with 177th pick

For yet another year, the New England Patriots have taken a defensive prospect out of Michigan during the NFL Draft.

In 2019, Chase Winovich came off the board to the team. Last year, Josh Uche was a second-round pick by the team.

And in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected linebacker Cameron McGrone in Round 5 with the 177th overall pick.

McGrone played 16 games over the last two seasons for Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 236-pound linebacker posted a combined 91 tackles and three sacks during his two years playing for the Wolverines.

As Phil Perry detailed on Twitter, McGrone was once a five-star recruit and is young and athletic. So, he has sky-high potential that the Patriots' coaching staff will look to tap into.