2021 NFL Draft: Patriots Select RB Rhamondre Stevenson With 120th Pick

The New England Patriots are going back to the offensive side of the ball to kick off Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Patriots selected Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson with the No. 120 overall pick in Round 4 on Saturday.

Stevenson appeared in six games for the Sooners last season, rushing for 665 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 attempts (6.6 yards per carry).

He'll join former Oklahoma teammate Ronnie Perkins, the Patriots' No. 96 pick, in New England. Stevenson and Perkins were both suspended for part of the 2020 season due to failed drug tests.

Here's what our Phil Perry wrote about the 6-foot, 246-pound Stevenson while ranking him as one of the five best running back prospects in the draft:

Very physical running back who runs with attitude. Plows through contact, catches the ball well and had an impressive week at the Senior Bowl. At the very least, a short-yardage back who can possibly give more than that because he’s got decent second-level speed for a big player.