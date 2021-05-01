2021 NFL Draft: Patriots select UCF WR Tre Nixon in seventh round originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The moment that New England Patriots fans have been waiting for during the draft has finally arrived. They selected a wide receiver.

With their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (Round 7, Pick 242), the Patriots selected UCF WR Tre Nixon.

Nixon (6-feet, 180) had two productive seasons at UCF before sitting out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his last full season, he caught 49 passes for 830 yards and seven TDs for the Golden Knights.

As Phil Perry detailed, Nixon has a great time in the 3-cone drill and solid athleticism. That should give him a chance to find some success at the next level.