New England Patriots

2021 NFL Draft: Patriots Select UCF WR Tre Nixon in Seventh Round

With their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (Round 7, Pick 242), the Patriots selected UCF WR Tre Nixon.

By Jacob Camenker

2021 NFL Draft: Patriots select UCF WR Tre Nixon in seventh round originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The moment that New England Patriots fans have been waiting for during the draft has finally arrived. They selected a wide receiver.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

With their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (Round 7, Pick 242), the Patriots selected UCF WR Tre Nixon.

Nixon (6-feet, 180) had two productive seasons at UCF before sitting out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his last full season, he caught 49 passes for 830 yards and seven TDs for the Golden Knights.

As Phil Perry detailed, Nixon has a great time in the 3-cone drill and solid athleticism. That should give him a chance to find some success at the next level.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsPatriotsNFL draft
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us