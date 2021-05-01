2021 NFL Draft Results: Patriots Pick Joshuah Bledsoe in Sixth Round

Patriots draft Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe in sixth round originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have been busy upgrading their defense in the 2021 NFL Draft over the last two days.

Three of the team's first five picks were defensive players, and New England took another in the sixth round Saturday afternoon.

The Patriots selected University of Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe with the No. 188 overall pick.

We like Patriots named Bledsoe. pic.twitter.com/D8hToihGy0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 1, 2021

Bledsoe is listed at 5-foot-11 and 201 pounds. He's a physical, versatile player who could see snaps at free safety, outside linebacker and special teams in the pros.

The Patriots have two remaining picks on Day 3 of the draft -- No. 197 overall (sixth round) and No. 242 overall (seventh round).