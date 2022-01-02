NFL playoff picture: Updated scenarios for Patriots after beating Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have secured a spot in the 2021 NFL playoffs.

They took care of business Sunday with an astounding 50-10 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 17 game at Gillette Stadium. That result, combined with the Miami Dolphins' defeat to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, clinched a postseason berth for the Patriots.

The Patriots could still win the AFC East, too, if they beat the Dolphins in the Week 18 regular season finale and the Buffalo Bills lose to the New York Jets. The chances of that scenario unfolding are pretty unlikely, though.

With a spot in the postseason wrapped up, New England's attention now turns to seeding.

The Patriots' win, combined with the Indianapolis Colts' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, moved New England up to the No. 5 seed as the first wild card team. Right now, the Patriots would play the Bills on the road in the AFC Wild Card Round if the current standings held through next week.

Here's an updated look at the AFC playoff picture through Week 17. This story will be updated as more games conclude.

In a Playoff Spot

1. Tennessee Titans, 11-5 (AFC South champs)

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 11-5 (AFC West champs)

3. Cincinnati Bengals, 10-6 (AFC North champs)

4. Buffalo Bills, 10-6 (AFC East leader)

5. New England Patriots, 10-6 (First wild card)

6. Las Vegas Raiders, 9-7 (Second wild card)

7. Indianapolis Colts, 9-7 (Third wild card)

On the Bubble

8. Los Angeles Chargers, 8-7

9. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-7-1

10. Miami Dolphins, 8-8

11. Baltimore Ravens, 8-8

12. Cleveland Browns, 7-8

13. Denver Broncos, 7-8