2021 NHL Playoffs: Bruins Share Epic Hype Video Before Game 1 Vs. Capitals

Bruins share epic hype video before Game 1 vs. Capitals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's the best time of the year for hockey fans -- the start of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived.

The Boston Bruins will begin their latest quest for the Stanley Cup when they play the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their first-round series at Capital One Arena on Saturday night.

If Bruins fans weren't already fired up for the series opener, the hype video the team released Saturday morning should do the trick.

Check it out in the tweet below:

The goal.

The jacket.

The shift.



It’s time to write the next great story. pic.twitter.com/qA8Mw439HJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 15, 2021

The Bruins enter the playoffs as the league's hottest team since the April 12 NHL trade deadline. They closed the regular season with a 12-4-1 record, and the deadline of additions of Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly have fit in seamlessly.

The Capitals are no strangers to the postseason, and many of their current players were on the 2017-18 roster that lifted the Stanley Cup. They are a formidable opponent.

This Round 1 series should be an evenly matched affair featuring lots of physical play and high-intensity moments. Most oddsmakers and experts expect the B's to emerge victorious, though. The Bruins will try to prove them right beginning Saturday night.