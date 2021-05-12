Patriots

2021 Patriots Schedule: Ranking Games From Most to Least Intriguing

By Phil Perry

Perry: Which Pats games are most intriguing in 2021? We rank 'em originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Now that we know the Patriots schedule, let's rank the games from most intriguing to least intriguing using a not-so-scientifically-developed 10-point scale. 

You know which game will be atop the list with a perfect score. But what matchups in the AFC East, a division that looks like it'll be as interesting as it has been in about a decade? What about the extra 17th game with the Cowboys? Which game will be surprisingly difficult? And where is the toughest stretch -- "THE GAUNTLET!" -- on New England's slate? 

Let's give you our take on all of it right here...

Click here for Perry's rankings of most intriguing Patriots games in 2021

