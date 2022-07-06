2022-23 Bruins schedule: Dates, opponents for all 82 regular season games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022-23 NHL regular season schedule was announced Wednesday, a little more than 24 hours before the first round of the 2022 draft Thursday night in Montreal.

The Boston Bruins will begin their next campaign on the road against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The B's home opener at TD Garden is that Saturday, Oct. 15 versus the Arizona Coyotes.

The Bruins will welcome back former head coach Bruce Cassidy to Boston on Dec. 5, when his Vegas Golden Knights make their only appearance at the Garden.

The most notable game on the Bruins' schedule is the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET It will be the Bruins' fourth appearance in the league's marquee regular season event and the second time Fenway has hosted.

The B's will go on their yearly California road trip right after playing the Penguins in the Winter Classic. Boston's Western Canada road trip is Feb. 23 through 28.

The Bruins close out the regular season on April 13 against the rival Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

Here's a look at the Bruins' full schedule (all times ET).

OCTOBER

Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9 at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11 at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Columbus, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m.

JANUARY

Monday, Jan. 2 vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m. (Winter Classic at Fenway Park)

Thursday, Jan. 5 at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8 at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16 vs. Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 at Florida, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29 at Carolina, 5 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Wednesday, Feb.1 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. Washington, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16 at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20 vs. Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27 at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Calgary, 9 p.m.

MARCH

Thursday, March 2 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 16. at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 30 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

APRIL