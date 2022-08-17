2022-23 NBA Schedule: Here's When Celtics Play NBA's Top Players

Here's when Celtics play NBA's top players on 2022-23 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics will be a must-watch team during the 2022-23 NBA season.
They are not only the defending Eastern Conference champions and one of the top title contenders, they have a talented, deep roster that features some of the most exciting players in the league such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III.
The 2022-23 regular season schedule was released Wednesday afternoon, and we made a list of when the Celtics are playing the best players in the league.
Our method of choosing the top players consisted of the three 2021-22 All-NBA teams, plus Jimmy Butler, Zion Williamson and Kawhi Leonard.
Fans should circle the following dates on their calendars.
All-NBA First Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: Dec. 25 at BOS, Feb. 14 at MIL, March 30 at MIL
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: Nov. 11 at BOS, Jan. 1 at DEN
Devin Booker, Suns: Dec. 7 at PHO, Feb. 3 at BOS
Luka Doncic, Mavericks: Nov. 23 at BOS, Jan. 5 at DAL
Jayson Tatum, Celtics: N/A
All-NBA Second Team
Joel Embiid, 76ers: Oct. 18 at BOS, Feb. 8 at BOS, Feb. 25 at PHI, April 4 at PHI
Ja Morant, Grizzlies: Nov. 7 at MEM, Feb. 12 at BOS
Kevin Durant, Nets: Dec. 4 at BKN, Jan. 12 at BKN, Feb. 1 at BOS, March 3 at BKN
Stephen Curry, Warriors: Dec. 10 at GSW, Jan. 19 at BOS
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls: Oct. 24 at CHI, Nov. 4 at BOS, Nov. 21 at CHI, Jan. 9 at BOS
All-NBA Third Team
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves: Dec. 23 at BOS, March 15 at MIN
LeBron James, Lakers: Dec. 13 at LAL, Jan. 28 at BOS
Chris Paul, Suns: Dec. 7 at PHX, Feb. 3 at BOS
Trae Young, Hawks: Nov. 16 at ATL, March 11 at ATL, April 9 at ATL
Pascal Siakam, Raptors: Dec. 5 at TOR, Jan. 21 at TOR, April 5 at BOS, April 7 at BOS
Misc.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: Dec. 12 at LAC, Dec. 29 at BOS
Jimmy Butler, Heat: Oct. 21 at MIA, Nov. 30 at BOS, Dec. 2 at BOS, Jan. 24 at MIA
Zion Williamson, Pelicans: Nov. 18 at NOP, Jan. 11 at BOS