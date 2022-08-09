Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut.

The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun control measures, and attorney Peter Lumaj.

Levy will go head-to-head against Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November.

In the Democratic race for Secretary of the State, state Rep. Stephanie Thomas of Norwalk defeated New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond. Bond conceded the race to Thomas around 9 p.m.

In the Republican race for Secretary of the State, conservative Dominic Rapini, a sales executive for Apple and the party's endorsed candidate, bested state Rep. Terrie Wood, a Darien Republican.

Democrats also went to the polls to choose their nominee to fill the job of state Treasurer, which is being vacated by Democrat Shawn Wooden.

Erick Russell, an attorney who specializes in municipal finances, beat out Dita Bhargava, the chief operating officer of a private investment fund, and Karen Dubois-Walton who oversees New Haven’s Housing Authority for the Democratic spot on the ticket in November.

Meanwhile, the Republican race in the state's 4th Congressional District saw the party-endorsed candidate, Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson beat Michael Goldstein, a doctor and lawyer from Greenwich. Stevenson will challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Himes in November.