Massachusetts Primary

2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race

Polling locations across the state opened at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 8 p.m.

All eyes are on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election.

Voters decide on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker opted not to run for re-election as his second term in office winds down. GOP candidates Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are both vying for the Republican nomination for governor, while Maura Healey is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Sonia Chang-Diaz dropped out of the race but her name still appears on the ballot.

Other high-ranking positions in the state's primary election are lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and state auditor.

Here’s a look at the latest voting results in the state’s biggest primary races.

Governor

  • Governor – Dem

    % reporting

    • Maura Healey

      0%

      0

    • Sonia Chang-Diaz

      0%

      0

  • Governor – GOP

    % reporting

    • Chris Doughty

      0%

      0

    • Geoff Diehl

      0%

      0

Lieutenant Governor

  • Lt. Governor – Dem

    % reporting

    • Eric Lesser

      0%

      0

    • Kimberley Driscoll

      0%

      0

    • Tami Gouveia

      0%

      0

  • Lt. Governor – GOP

    % reporting

    • Kate Campanale

      0%

      0

    • Leah Allen

      0%

      0

Attorney General

  • Attorney General – Dem

    % reporting

    • Andrea Campbell

      0%

      0

    • Shannon Liss-Riordan

      0%

      0

    • Quentin Palfrey

      0%

      0

Secretary of State

  • Sec. of State – Dem

    % reporting

    • Tanisha Sullivan

      0%

      0

    • William Galvin

      0%

      0

State Auditor

  • State Auditor – Dem

    % reporting

    • Christopher Dempsey

      0%

      0

    • Diana DiZoglio

      0%

      0

Click here for a complete list voting results in Massachusetts primary election.

