2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race

All eyes are on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election.

Voters decide on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor.

Polling locations across the state opened at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 8 p.m.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker opted not to run for re-election as his second term in office winds down. GOP candidates Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are both vying for the Republican nomination for governor, while Maura Healey is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Sonia Chang-Diaz dropped out of the race but her name still appears on the ballot.

Other high-ranking positions in the state's primary election are lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and state auditor.

Here’s a look at the latest voting results in the state’s biggest primary races.

