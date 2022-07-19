2022 MLB Draft: Here are all 21 of the Red Sox' picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 MLB Draft is in the books.

The Boston Red Sox had 21 selections in this year's event, starting with their first-round pick Mikey Romero at No. 24 overall. The high school shortstop hits left-handed and boasts impressive bat-to-ball skills. He's also considered a smooth defender who can play elsewhere on the infield if necessary.

Boston added yet another high school shortstop from California with their second-round selection, Cutter Coffey. The 18-year-old is rated highly for his raw power and strong arm, which helped him become a stud pitcher in high school as well.

With all 20 rounds complete, here's a look at all of the Red Sox' selections.

Round 1 (No. 24): Mikey Romero, SS, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)

Round 2 (No. 41): Cutter Coffey, SS, Liberty HS (CA)

Compensation round (No. 79): Roman Anthony, OF, Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS (FL)

Round 3 (No. 99): Dalton Rogers, LHP, Southern Mississippi (MS)

Round 4 (No. 129): Chase Meidroth, SS, University of San Diego (CA)

Round 5 (No. 159): Noah Dean, LHP, Old Dominion (VA)

Round 6 (No. 189): Alex Hoppe, RHP, UNC Greensboro (NC)

Round 7 (No. 219): Caleb Bolden, RHP, TCU

Round 8 (No. 249): Jonathan Brand, RHP, Miami University (OH)

Round 9 (No. 279): Brooks Brannon, C, Randleman HS (NC)

Round 10 (No. 309): Issac Coffey, RHP, Oral Roberts University (OK)

Round 11 (No. 339): Marques Johnson, RHP, Long Beach State (CA)

Round 12 (No. 369): Hayden Mullins, LHP, Auburn (AL)

Round 13 (No. 399): Gavin Kilen, SS, Milton HS (WI)

Round 14 (No. 429): Travis Sanders, SS, Copperas Cove HS (TX)

Round 15 (No. 459): Nathan Landry, LHP, University of Missouri (MO)

Round 16 (No. 489): Garrett Ramsey, RHP, Southern Mississippi (MS)

Round 17 (No. 519): Deundre Jones, OF, Lutheran South Academy (TX)

Round 18 (No. 549): Austin Ehrlicher, RHP, Santa Rosa JC (CA)

Round 19 (No. 579): Jaret Godman, RHP, Oklahoma (OK)

Round 20 (No. 609): Connor Butler, LHP, Biola University (CA)