2022 MLB trade tracker: Listing every transaction before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is almost here.

Teams across the league have to make quick decisions, determining whether to go all-in for a postseason push or retool for the future. Juan Soto, J.D. Martinez, Willson Contreras and maybe even Shohei Ohtani – if you believe the rumors – could all be traded this summer.

As trades come in fast and furious, it can be hard to keep track of everything across the league.

Here’s a running list of every trade leading up to the 2022 deadline:

August 1: Red Sox trade Jake Diekman to White Sox for Reese McGuire

The Red Sox quickly replaced Christian Vazquez with former White Sox catcher Reese McGuire. Chicago acquired Jake Diekman, a lefty reliever with a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances for Boston in 2022.

August 1: Royals trade Emmanuel Rivera to Diamondbacks for Luke Weaver

In a minor move between rebuilding teams, the Royals sent third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Diamondbacks for pitcher Luke Weaver. Rivera, 26, has 92 games of big-league experience over the past two years. Weaver, meanwhile, has a 7.71 ERA in 16.1 IP this season.

August 1: Red Sox add former Reds outfielder Tommy Pham

Shortly after dealing Christian Vazquez, the Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham for a player to be named later. The 34-year-old outfielder took the baseball world over when he slapped Joc Pederson over a fantasy football disagreement earlier this year. Pham is hitting .238 with 11 home runs in 2022.

August 1: Astros acquire Christian Vazquez from Red Sox

Houston continues to load up as it chases another championship, adding former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez just hours before the two teams were set to play. Vazquez made his big-league debut with Boston in 2014 but is arguably having his best season in 2022, hitting .282 with 42 RBIs in 84 games. In return, the Red Sox got two 23-year-old prospects: Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu.

August 1: Astros trade for Orioles' Trey Mancini, send Jose Siri to Rays

The Astros, Orioles and Rays executed the rare three-team MLB trade, with Trey Mancini as the centerpiece going from Baltimore to Houston. The Astros also acquired pitching prospect Jayden Murray from the Rays. Tampa Bay added Houston outfielder Jose Siri, while the Orioles received two pitching prospects: Seth Johnson from the Rays and Chayce McDermott from the Astros.

August 1: Yankees get Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino from A’s

New York is going all-in for the World Series this season, acquiring starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from Oakland. Montas, 29, has a 3.18 ERA this season in 19 starts, while Trivino, 30, has a 6.47 ERA in 39 relief appearances. The Yankees will send four prospects to the A’s: LHP Ken Waldichuk (No. 5 in Yankees’ system), RHP Luis Medina (No. 10), LHP JP Sears (No. 20) and INF Cooper Bowman (No. 21).

August 1: Padres acquire Josh Hader from Brewers

The Padres swapped closers in a trade package that brought star reliever Josh Hader to San Diego, according to ESPN. In exchange for the four-time All-Star, who leads the majors with 29 saves, the Brewers received closer Taylor Rodgers, who has 28 saves this season, and pitcher Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and pitcher Dinelson Lamet.

August 1: Braves DFA Robinson Cano after acquiring Ehire Adrianza from Nationals

The Braves acquired infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. Atlanta then designated veteran infielder Robinson Cano for assignment. The 39-year-old Cano, who was acquired in a trade with the Padres last month, hit .154 in 27 plate appearances with the Braves.

August 1: Yankees acquire Scott Effross from Cubs

The Yankees landed some bullpen help after acquiring right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Cubs. Chicago received right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski, who is New York's No. 7 prospect.

July 30: Rays land David Peralta from Diamondbacks

Tampa Bay acquired outfielder David Peralta from Arizona on Saturday. The Diamondbacks received catcher Christian Cerda, both teams confirmed. Peralta is currently batting 0.248 this season while Cerda, 19, is a youth prospect worth keeping an eye on.

July 30: Dodgers acquire Chris Martin from Cubs

The Dodgers added a new reliever to the bullpen in Chris Martin from the Cubs, both teams confirmed Saturday. Chicago got back utilityman Zach McKinstry from Los Angeles.

July 29: Mariners land Luis Castillo from Reds

The Mariners are pushing for it all this year, and rightfully so. After landing Carlos Santana, Seattle reportedly is now acquiring right-hander Luis Castillo from the Reds, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Cincinnati takes back four prospects: Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Andrew Moore and Levi Stoudt.

July 28: Mets acquire Tyler Naquin, Phillip Diehl from Reds

The Mets continue to be active ahead of the deadline, as they landed outfielder Tyler Naquin, who is a left-handed hitter, and left-handed reliever Phillip Diehl from the Reds. Cincy received a pair of minor league prospects, right-hander Jose Acuna and second baseman Hector Rodriguez, in the deal.

July 27: Yankees acquire Andrew Benintendi from Royals

Just minutes after getting swept by the rival Mets, the Yankees traded for Royals All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi. New York sent three pitching prospects to Kansas City in the deal for Benintendi, who won a World Series ring with the Red Sox in 2018.

July 25: Red Sox acquire Abraham Almonte from Brewers

Boston made a minor trade of cash considerations for Almonte, a 33-year-old, switch-hitting outfielder who has played for six teams since 2013. The move was mostly made out of necessity, as the Red Sox are dealing with a handful of injuries on the big-league roster.

July 23: Mets acquire Michael Perez from Pirates

One day later, New York and Pittsburgh struck another deal. Perez will provide the Mets with catcher depth, and the Pirates received some cash considerations in return.

July 22: Mets acquire Daniel Vogelbach from Pirates

Vogelbach has bounced around the league since debuting with the Mariners in 2016, but the 29-year-old first baseman is a solid lefty bat. The Mets sent pitcher Colin Holderman to the Pirates in return.

June 27: Mariners acquire Carlos Santana from Royals

Seattle president Jerry Dipoto acted quickly, and this trade has paid dividends. Santana has more home runs with the Mariners than he did with the Royals this season in half as many games. Kansas City acquired Wyatt Mills and William Fleming in the deal.