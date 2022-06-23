2022 NBA Draft: Which player might Celtics target if they trade into Round 1? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics don't have a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. It was sent to the San Antonio Spurs, along with other assets, in February as part of the Derrick White trade.

The Celtics currently own just one pick -- No. 53 overall in the second round.

What are the odds the C's trade back into the first round? Well, they reportedly are among the teams with interest in the Golden State Warriors' first-rounder at No. 28 overall.

What kind of player could the Celtics target if they move up into Round 1?

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor sees LSU's Tari Eason as a fit.

The Ringer's @KevinOConnorNBA shares a couple names the Celtics may be keeping an eye on in tonight's #NBADraft2022... including if they trade back into the first round 🍀 pic.twitter.com/KYxIcvVKe2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 23, 2022

Eason, who's listed at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, is a versatile wing who can defend multiple positions and provide some offense off the bench. He scored 16.9 points per game for LSU last season. Eason also shot 35.9 percent from 3-point range at LSU.

It's possible Eason isn't on the board toward the end of the first round. ESPN's latest mock draft has Eason going to the Houston Rockets at No. 17 in Round 1. Other mocks project him being selected anywhere from No. 26-30.

It's hard to imagine the Celtics trading back into the first round when they already have several young players who need more playing time, including Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams and Aaron Nesmith. But if the right player starts to fall in Round 1, maybe the Celtics consider a move up.