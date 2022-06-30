2022 NBA Free Agency: Live Tracker, Rumors, Contracts and Updates

2022 NBA free agency: Tracking Day 1 rumors, contracts and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NBA free agency technically begins Thursday night, but the action already has begun.

The league gave us a blockbuster deal Wednesday afternoon with the Spurs and Hawks reportedly agreeing to a trade that will send All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta and forward Danilo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks, and a pick swap to San Antonio.

Teams can start negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, which means we should see more player movement as teams look to revamp their rosters ahead of the 2022-23 season. While the top free agents -- Washington's Bradley Beal, Philadelphia's James Harden and Chicago's Zach LaVine -- are expected to stay put, a host of other talented players could change teams in the coming days.

Will the Boston Celtics land any of these players? The Celtics aren't expected to make a big splash but have interest in adding a bench scorer and/or playmaker as they look to build on a terrific 2021-22 campaign.

There will be no shortage of NBA rumors and news throughout the day, so keep it right here for the latest updates leading up to 6 p.m. ET. (All times Eastern)

9:25 a.m.: Could Danilo Gallinari be an option for the Celtics? Boston will be interested in signing the 6-foot-10 Italian forward if he's waived by the Spurs, per multiple reports.

9:20 a.m.: Boston "isn't expected to pursue any radical changes" this offseason, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reports. Mannix also noted that perimeter bench scoring will be the Celtics' "priority" in the free-agent and trade markets.

9 a.m.: The Hawks may look to trade Kevin Huerter or Bogdan Bogdanovic after adding Murray, The Athletic's Chris Kirschner and Sam Amick reported Wednesday night. Huerter would fit into Boston's $17.1 million traded player exception and could be an intriguing option for the C's, as our Chris Forsberg detailed recently.