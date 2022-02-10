2022 NBA trade deadline live blog: Latest rumors and completed deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NBA trade deadline has finally arrived.

The league's 30 teams have just a little more time until the 3 p.m. ET deadline arrives.

We've already seen a couple pretty big moves made this week, including former All-Stars C.J. McCollum and Domantas Sabonis, as well as talented second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton being dealt.

The most prominent names in the rumor mill are Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has yet to play this season after demanding a trade over the summer. Harden is able to test free agency this offseason. A swap of these star guards -- with Philly likely sending more assets to Brooklyn -- makes a lot of sense for both teams and probably would make each one better.

Keep it right here for the latest rumors, news and completed deals with our trade deadline live blog. This post will be updated throughout the day, even after the deadline passes.

12:45 p.m.: The Celtics have made a minor trade, sending P.J. Dozier and Bol Bol to the Magic, thus opening two roster spots. Could another move (or two) be coming?

The Celtics are trading PJ Dozier and Bol Bol, a future second and cash to the Magic for a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Dozier and Bol are both out for the season. Cost-savings for Boston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Also, here's an update on interest in Dennis Schroder.

Hearing that there are 3 or 4 teams that remain interested in acquiring Dennis Schroder. One source says it's just about 50/50 as to whether something gets done. Cs appear to have no plans to trade Josh Richardson, source says. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 10, 2022

11:52 a.m.: The Raptors and Spurs have made a trade, too.

The Toronto Raptors are trading Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thad Young, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

11:47 a.m.: The Kings, Bucks, Pistons and Clippers reportedly are making a four-team trade. Here are the details:

ESPN Sources:

Full trade participants:

Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.

Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

11:25 a.m.: Here's the latest on the Dennis Schroder situation.

One thing I continue to hear from sources on potential Dennis Schroder deal. Celtics are not going to move him just to get under the luxury tax. They would want asset(s) in order to trade him. Team also open to keeping him as he has fans in organization. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 10, 2022

11:20 a.m.: The Mavericks need to surround Luka Doncic with more talent. Trading Kristaps Porzingis would be an interesting way to accomplish that.

Word first started making the rounds last night, and discussion of a framework where Kristaps Porzingis potentially heads to Toronto has since circulated around NBA front offices. There's of course mutual interest in bringing Goran Dragic to Dallas. Unclear how serious talks are. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 10, 2022

10:48 a.m.: The Magic have a high price for Terrence Ross. Will any team pay a first-round pick for him? It seems doubtful.

It sounds like the Terrence Ross situation is playing out very similarly to Evan Fournier at last season's deadline, per sources. Orlando wants a first round pick for Ross. Rival teams are hoping as the day goes along, that price come down to two second round picks. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 10, 2022

10:25 a.m.: Let's start off with the latest rumors from Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

All eyes are on a potential James Harden-Ben Simmons trade between the Nets and 76ers.

Harden's hopeful Morey secures trade for him today, but Morey and Sean Marks have yet to become engaged in serious dialogue on a deal. There’s an expectation sides will talk today and possibility of deal remains. Both teams are left measuring the risk-reward of a Harden deal now. https://t.co/WeyG7q8Eee — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

The Celtics reportedly are interested in acquiring Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross, per Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

Another thing to watch regarding the Celtics is their desire to get under the luxury tax. Here's the latest update on that topic from The Athletic's Jay King:

"Despite the team’s recent surge, league sources firmly believe Stevens will do what it takes to push the team under the tax threshold. He could do that by shedding salary in a Dennis Schröder move, as several outside sources still expect. But the market for Schröder does not appear to be robust and Stevens could instead find a way to dump salary without touching Udoka’s current eight-man rotation."