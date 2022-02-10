2022 NBA trade deadline live blog: Latest rumors and completed deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The 2022 NBA trade deadline has finally arrived.
The league's 30 teams have just a little more time until the 3 p.m. ET deadline arrives.
We've already seen a couple pretty big moves made this week, including former All-Stars C.J. McCollum and Domantas Sabonis, as well as talented second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton being dealt.
The most prominent names in the rumor mill are Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has yet to play this season after demanding a trade over the summer. Harden is able to test free agency this offseason. A swap of these star guards -- with Philly likely sending more assets to Brooklyn -- makes a lot of sense for both teams and probably would make each one better.
Forsberg: Which path should red-hot Celtics take at deadline?
Keep it right here for the latest rumors, news and completed deals with our trade deadline live blog. This post will be updated throughout the day, even after the deadline passes.
12:45 p.m.: The Celtics have made a minor trade, sending P.J. Dozier and Bol Bol to the Magic, thus opening two roster spots. Could another move (or two) be coming?
Also, here's an update on interest in Dennis Schroder.
11:52 a.m.: The Raptors and Spurs have made a trade, too.
11:47 a.m.: The Kings, Bucks, Pistons and Clippers reportedly are making a four-team trade. Here are the details:
11:25 a.m.: Here's the latest on the Dennis Schroder situation.
11:20 a.m.: The Mavericks need to surround Luka Doncic with more talent. Trading Kristaps Porzingis would be an interesting way to accomplish that.
10:48 a.m.: The Magic have a high price for Terrence Ross. Will any team pay a first-round pick for him? It seems doubtful.
10:25 a.m.: Let's start off with the latest rumors from Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
All eyes are on a potential James Harden-Ben Simmons trade between the Nets and 76ers.
The Celtics reportedly are interested in acquiring Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross, per Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.
Another thing to watch regarding the Celtics is their desire to get under the luxury tax. Here's the latest update on that topic from The Athletic's Jay King:
"Despite the team’s recent surge, league sources firmly believe Stevens will do what it takes to push the team under the tax threshold. He could do that by shedding salary in a Dennis Schröder move, as several outside sources still expect. But the market for Schröder does not appear to be robust and Stevens could instead find a way to dump salary without touching Udoka’s current eight-man rotation."