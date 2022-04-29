2022 NFL Draft: Best Players Available for Patriots in Rounds 2 and 3

Perry: Here's who the Patriots should target on Day 2 of NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

That hole on the Patriots roster -- the one smack dab in the middle of the offensive starting lineup -- has been filled.

Could it have been done later? Sure. But it was done on Thursday night when the Patriots went ahead and took Cole Strange out of Chattanooga to play along the interior of the offensive line.

Now time to go to work on the rest of the roster. Where?

They could use help at corner to run with the athletes who are being added to receiver rooms in the AFC East on a monthly basis. They could use an athletic linebacker. They could use depth on the edge. They could use a developmental tackle who has the chops to play in a pinch as a rookie in case of injury. They could use more pop at receiver.

Let's get to our best available for the Patriots on Day 2, providing links to our Prototypical Patriots pieces at specific positions where you can find more about each of the names mentioned here...

Drake Jackson, USC

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

David Ojabo, Michigan

Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

George Pickens, Georgia

Bo Melton, Rutgers

Calvin Austin, Memphis

Travis Jones, UConn

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Thomas Booker, Stanford

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Breece Hall, Iowa State

Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

Rachaad White, Arizona State

Zamir White, Georgia

James Cook, Georgia

Tyler Allgeier, BYU