2022 NFL Draft: Best Players Available for Patriots in Rounds 2 and 3

Perry: Here's who the Patriots should target on Day 2 of NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
That hole on the Patriots roster -- the one smack dab in the middle of the offensive starting lineup -- has been filled.
Could it have been done later? Sure. But it was done on Thursday night when the Patriots went ahead and took Cole Strange out of Chattanooga to play along the interior of the offensive line.
Now time to go to work on the rest of the roster. Where?
They could use help at corner to run with the athletes who are being added to receiver rooms in the AFC East on a monthly basis. They could use an athletic linebacker. They could use depth on the edge. They could use a developmental tackle who has the chops to play in a pinch as a rookie in case of injury. They could use more pop at receiver.
Let's get to our best available for the Patriots on Day 2, providing links to our Prototypical Patriots pieces at specific positions where you can find more about each of the names mentioned here...
Cornerback
- Kyler Gordon, Washington
- Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
- Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
- Marcus Jones, Houston
Inside linebackers
- Christian Harris, Alabama
- Troy Andersen, Montana State
- Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
- Nakobe Dean, Georgia
- Chad Muma, Wyoming
- Brandon Smith, Penn State
Outside linebackers
- Drake Jackson, USC
- Josh Paschal, Kentucky
- David Ojabo, Michigan
- Boye Mafe, Minnesota
- Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
- Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
Offensive tackles
- Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
- Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
- Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
- Abraham Lucas, Washington State
Wide receivers
- Christian Watson, North Dakota State
- Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
- Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
- George Pickens, Georgia
- Bo Melton, Rutgers
- Calvin Austin, Memphis
Defensive tackle
- Travis Jones, UConn
- Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
- Thomas Booker, Stanford
- Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Running backs
- Breece Hall, Iowa State
- Kenneth Walker, Michigan State
- Rachaad White, Arizona State
- Zamir White, Georgia
- James Cook, Georgia
- Tyler Allgeier, BYU
Tight ends
- Jelani Woods, Virginia
- Trey McBride, Colorado State
- Greg Dulcich, UCLA
- Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State