2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest Patriots Predictions for First Round

2022 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Latest Patriots predictions for Round 1

The New England Patriots just upgraded at wide receiver by acquiring DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins over the weekend.

Does that mean taking a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft later this month is now off the table?

Anything is possible, especially when you consider the impressive talent and depth at the wide receiver position in the 2022 draft class. If someone like Ohio State's Chris Olave, Alabama's Jameson Williams or Arkansas' Treylon Burks is available when the Patriots are on the clock at No. 21 overall, it might be tough to pass on these high-end WR prospects.

But the Patriots have plenty of other roster needs to address early in this draft, particularly on defense, where linebacker and cornerback are areas of concern.

J.C. Jackson taking his talents to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency has left New England without a legit No. 1 cornerback. The Patriots also have lost linebacker Kyle Van Noy, while veterans Jamie Collins and Dont'a Hightower remain unsigned. A boost of athleticism is sorely needed at linebacker in Foxboro.

Which players should the Patriots target with the No. 21 pick?

Here's a roundup of first-round predictions for the Pats from recent expert mock drafts.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan (trade with Chiefs to No. 29 overall)

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

Todd McShay, ESPN: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan (trade with Chiefs to No. 29 overall)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Kaiir Elam, DB, Florida

C.J. Doon, The Baltimore Sun: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas