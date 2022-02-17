2022 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Post-Super Bowl predictions for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots could go in several different directions with their first-round pick (No. 21 overall) in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

Some of the team's biggest needs include a No. 1 wide receiver, athleticism at linebacker and a No. 1 cornerback.

One position many experts see as a priority in Round 1 is wide receiver, and there are several players with first-round talent who the Patriots could target.

In fact, ESPN draft expert Todd McShay recently unveiled his latest player rankings for the 2022 class, and six wide receivers made his top 32. The most likely wideouts in this group to be on the board when the Patriots are picking at No. 21 are Ohio State's Chris Olave, Arkansas' Treylon Burks, Alabama's Jameson Williams and Penn State's Jahan Dotson.

It's important that the Patriots find a real playmaking wide receiver to help young quarterback Mac Jones realize his full potential. If you look at the eight teams that reached the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, all of them had a legit No. 1 wideout -- players like Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase, etc.

Patriots wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne are very good players, but neither is a game-breaking offensive threat.

Which players should New England pursue in the first round? Here's a roundup of first-round pick predictions for the Patriots in recent expert 2022 NFL mock drafts:

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Todd McShay, ESPN: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: George Pickens, WR, Georgia (after trade with Packers to No. 28)

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Christian D'Andrea, For the Win (USA TODAY): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Drake London, WR, USC

Luke Easterling, DraftWire: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

NFL Scouting Department, Bleacher Report: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas