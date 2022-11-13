2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 11

NFL Playoff Picture: Where Patriots stand in ultra-competitive AFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are on a bye in Week 10 of the NFL season, and yet their chances of winning the AFC East actually improved.

That's because the Buffalo Bills lost 33-30 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings in the most exciting game of the year so far. The Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit on the road to improve to 8-1.

The Miami Dolphins, who beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, took over first place in the division as a result of Buffalo's loss. It's a very small lead atop the standings for the Dolphins, though.

Here's how the AFC East looks after this week. It's the only division in which all four teams are above the .500 mark.

Miami Dolphins, 7-3 New York Jets, 6-3 Buffalo Bills, 6-3 New England Patriots, 5-4

The Patriots have four more divisional matchups remaining on the schedule -- two versus the Bills and one each against the Jets and Dolphins. The Pats will jump over the Jets in the standings and earn the head-to-head tiebreaker if they defeat New York at Gillette Stadium next Sunday.

There is one more game in Week 10 that will impact the Patriots and the AFC playoff picture.

It's the Sunday night game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. The Chargers entered the weekend with a half-game lead over the Patriots for the third and final wild card spot. Fans across New England will be rooting for former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to beat the Chargers and help out his old team.

Here's what the Patriots' schedule looks like the rest of the regular season:

Week 11 : vs. New York Jets

: vs. New York Jets Week 12 : at Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving Thursday)

: at Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving Thursday) Week 13 : vs. Buffalo Bills (Thursday)

: vs. Buffalo Bills (Thursday) Week 14 : at Arizona Cardinals (Monday)

: at Arizona Cardinals (Monday) Week 15 : at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday night)

: at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday night) Week 16 : vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday)

: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday) Week 17 : vs. Miami Dolphins

: vs. Miami Dolphins Week 18: at Buffalo Bills

Here's the updated AFC playoff picture after the Week 10 games. This article will be updated as more matchups end.

In a Playoff Spot

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2 (AFC West leader)

2. Miami Dolphins, 7-3 (AFC East leader)

3. Tennessee Titans, 6-3 (AFC South leader)

4. Baltimore Ravens, 6-3 (AFC North leader)

5. New York Jets, 6-3 (First Wild Card)

6. Buffalo Bills, 6-3 (Second Wild Card)

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-3 (Third Wild Card)

On the Bubble

8. New England Patriots, 5-4

9. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 4-5-1