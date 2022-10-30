2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 9

NFL Playoff Picture: How Patriots' position improved after beating Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are still in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC after extending their win streak against the New York Jets to 13 games on Sunday.

The Patriots defeated the Jets 22-17 in Sunday's Week 8 matchup at MetLife Stadium. The victory moved the Patriots back to .500 at 4-4 and one game behind the Jets and Miami Dolphins for second place in the AFC East.

The schedule sets up nicely for the Patriots over the next three weeks.

Their next game is a Week 9 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts at home. The Colts are among the teams vying for a wild card spot with the Patriots in the AFC. The winner of this game will earn the head-to-head tiebreaker, which could prove decisive later in the season.

The Patriots have a Week 10 bye before playing the Jets again at home in Week 11. New England's schedule gets a lot more challenging beginning in Week 12 with the first of two meetings versus the Buffalo Bills.

Here's a look at the updated AFC playoff picture after the Week 8 games. This article will be updated through Monday night as more games end.

In a Playoff Spot

1. Buffalo Bills, 5-1 (AFC East leader)

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2 (AFC West leader)

3. Tennessee Titans, 4-2 (AFC South leader)

4. Baltimore Ravens, 5-3 (AFC North leader)

5. New York Jets, 5-3 (First Wild Card)

6. Miami Dolphins, 5-3 (Second Wild Card)

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-3 (Third Wild Card)

On the Bubble

8. Cincinnati Bengals, 4-3

9. New England Patriots, 4-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 3-3-1