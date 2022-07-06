2022 NHL Draft: Bruins among teams trying to trade into first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins don't have a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, but that doesn't prevent them from moving back into Round 1 by securing one of those 32 selections before the end of Thursday night.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Wednesday morning in Montreal -- the site of this week's draft -- that the Bruins are interested in trading back into the first round.

#NHLBruins GM Don Sweeney acknowledged that the Bruins, as are multiple teams in similar situations, are trying to move up into the first round but it is likely going to cost a roster player they’re not sure they’re willing to part with right now. @BOSHockeyNow — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) July 6, 2022

The Bruins don't have their first-round pick because it was included in the trade deadline deal in February that sent star defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks to Boston. The trade was worth it for the Bruins, given Lindholm's talent and the fact that he re-signed to an eight-year deal, but the lack of a first-rounder does make it hard for the Bruins to restock a prospect pool that ranks among the league's worst.

If the Bruins don't move into Round 1, they will have not made a first-round pick in three of the last five drafts.

Which teams could the Bruins call to acquire one of these first-round picks Thursday night?

The Ottawa Senators sound pretty open to moving the No. 7 overall pick, with general manager Pierre Dorion saying Wednesday there's a 50/50 chance they trade it. The Bruins likely don't have the ammo required to pull off that kind of move into the top 10, though. Other teams with better prospects and more draft picks could easily outbid Boston.

The Arizona Coyotes have three picks in Round 1 at No. 3, No. 27 and No. 32. One of those last two picks might be a good spot for the Bruins to make a move. The Coyotes are in a full rebuild and could trade one of their late first-rounders to stockpile even more selections.

The Buffalo Sabres have three first-round picks, too, at No. 9, No. 16 and No. 28. The last of the three could interest the Bruins.

Of course, whether the Bruins want to trade up might depend on which players fall to the bottom third of the first round. The Bruins have not traded back into the first round during Sweeney's tenure as GM (2015 to present), so it would be a bit out of character for him to make that kind of deal before Thursday night.