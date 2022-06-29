2022 NHL Draft: Here's When Bruins Will Pick in Each Round

2022 NHL Draft: Here's when Bruins will be on the clock originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The order of selection for the 2022 NHL Draft has been finalized.

General manager Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins enter the two-day event with six draft picks, listed below:

Round 2 - No. 54

Round 3 - No. 91

Round 4 - No. 119

Round 6 - No. 183

Round 7 - No. 200

Round 7 - No. 215

Boston sent its 2022 first-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks in its trade deadline deal for defenseman Hampus Lindholm. The Montreal Candadiens own the first overall pick and and a league-high 14 overall.

The 2022 NHL Draft will take place from July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal.