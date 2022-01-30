2022 Pro Bowl Rosters: Patriots Rookie QB Mac Jones Named to AFC Team

2022 Pro Bowl rosters: Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones named to AFC squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is headed to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

The team announced Sunday that Jones has been selected to the AFC roster. Jones joins cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams ace Matthew Slater as New England's Pro Bowl selections this season.

He's also the fifth rookie in Patriots history to make the Pro Bowl, joining Devin McCourty (2010), Curtis Martin (1995), John Stephens (1988) and Mike Haynes (1976).

Jones completed 67.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 17 games. He helped the Patriots earn a 10-7 record and a playoff berth, but the season ended in lackluster fashion with a 47-17 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Field.

