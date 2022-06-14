2022 US Open Betting Odds, Predictions, Sleepers, Top Contenders and More

2022 U.S. Open odds, predictions, sleepers, top contenders and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The U.S. Open is back at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., where the world's best golfers have gathered to test their skills against what looks like a very challenging course.

Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite to win the U.S. Open. He won the tournament in 2011 and has placed in the top 10 each of the last three years. McIlroy also finished second at the Masters in April and eighth at the PGA Championship last month. Let's not forget he won the RBC Canadian Open this past weekend.

Justin Thomas has five top 10 finishes in his last seven events, including a victory at the PGA Championship in May after he defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff. Speaking of Zalatoris, he's an interesting sleeper/value play at +2500 odds to win the U.S. Open. Zalatoris has finished T-8th or better in five of his last seven major championship appearances, so it wouldn't be surprising at all if he's in the mix Sunday afternoon.

Jon Rahm is the defending champion and has the third-best odds to win. Only eight golfers have won back-to-back U.S. Open crowns, with the most recent being Brooks Koepka in 2017 and 2018. Rahm leads the PGA Tour in greens in regulation and ranks fifth in average distance off the tee this season.

Another sleeper is Shane Lowry at +2800 odds. He has seven top 10 finishes in majors, including a win at the British Open in 2019. Lowry has four top three finishes in 2022, including a T-3rd showing at the Masters.

Cameron Smith is a solid play at +2000 odds. He leads the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.253) this season, along with four top 10 finishes, including a T-3rd result at the Masters.

Here are the latest betting odds for the 122nd U.S.Open, via PointsBet:

Rory McIlroy: +1100 Justin Thomas: +1200 Jon Rahm: +1300 Scottie Scheffler: +1300 Cameron Smith: +2000 Jordan Spieth: +2200 Xander Schauffele: +2200 Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2500 Patrick Cantlay: +2500 Sam Burns: +2500 Will Zalatoris: +2500 Shane Lowry: +2800 Viktor Hovland: +2800 Collin Morikawa: +3000 Joaquin Niemann: +3300

Prediction

Winner: Cameron Smith

