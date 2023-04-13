Boston Marathon
Live Blog

2023 Boston Marathon: Live Updates, Results, Photos, News

Follow along with our live blog of Monday's race

The 127th Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 17, featuring a field of 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries.

The historic race takes place on Patriots Day, two days after the emotional 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The wheelchair divisions will kick off shortly after 9 a.m., followed about a half hour later by the elite fields.

Three-time World Series champion and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz will serve as grand marshal this year, leading the way from Hopkinton to Boston on race morning.

Follow along below for live updates:

