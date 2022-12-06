2023 MLB Draft Lottery: Red Sox Land No. 14 Overall Pick

Red Sox get mid first-round pick in 2023 MLB Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As expected, the Boston Red Sox won't have a top-six pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

They entered Tuesday night's inaugural MLB Draft Lottery with a 0.8 percent chance of attaining the No. 1 overall pick and about an eight percent chance of landing inside the top six. The No. 14 overall pick was the overwhelming favorite at 78.9 percent, and that's exactly where they'll select from in the first round next summer.

Here are the top five picks for the 2023 draft:

The Red Sox had the 24th overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft and picked high school shortstop Mikey Romero. They also picked a high school shortstop the previous year at No. 4 overall, top prospect Marcelo Mayer.

Notable 14th overall picks over the last two decades include Jason Heyward and the late Jose Fernandez.