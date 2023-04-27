2023 NFL Draft: Patriots Trade 14th Pick to Steelers for 17th Pick in First Round

Patriots trade No. 14 pick to Steelers for two picks, including No. 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have traded down in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bill Belichick's team has moved three spots down in the order by sending the No. 14 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 17 pick. The Steelers also are sending a fourth-round pick (120th overall) to the Patriots.

This trade gives the Patriots a total of 12 picks, including four fourth-round selections. New England has plenty of ammo to move up on Day 2 of the draft Friday with all of these picks.

Patriots get a steal in Christian Gonzalez. Would've been a logical trade-up candidate from No. 14. Get him at No. 17 instead. Home run. https://t.co/zVRVRS0W12 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 28, 2023

Here's an updated look at the Patriots' 2023 selections: