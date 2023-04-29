2023 NFL Draft: Updated List of Patriots' Picks in Rounds 4 Through 7

2023 NFL Draft: Updated list of Patriots' picks in Rounds 4-7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As is tradition, the New England Patriots will be very busy on the final day of the NFL Draft.

The Patriots once again are backloaded on picks in the 2023 draft, with nine total selections in Rounds 4 through 7. New England picked up an extra fourth-rounder from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night while moving down from No. 14 to No. 17 to take Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, then made one pick each in the second and third rounds Friday, declining to trade up for an extra Day 2 pick.

The result was the Patriots taking three defenders through three rounds: Gonzalez, Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White and Sacramento State safety Marte Mapu. The team will be busy right out the gate Saturday with four picks in the fourth round, and it's worth monitoring whether Bill Belichick and his staff package any of those picks in another day.

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off at 12 p.m. ET with Round 4 and runs all the way through pick No. 259 in Round 7.

Here's an updated list of the Patriots' picks so far, as well as their upcoming selections. Follow our Patriots Insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry for analysis on each pick throughout the day.

Round 1, No. 17 overall: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Round 2, No. 46 overall: Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

Round 3, No. 76 (from Carolina): Marte Mapu, S, Sacramento State

Round 4, No. 107 overall (from L.A. Rams): Jake Andrews, C, Troy

Round 4, No. 112 overall (from N.Y. Jets): Chad Ryland, K, Maryland

Round 4, No. 120 overall (from Pittsburgh): Sidy Sow, IOL, Eastern Michigan

Round 5, No. 144 overall (from Las Vegas): Atonio Mafi, IOL, UCLA

Round 6, No. 187 overall (from Carolina)

Round 6, No. 192 overall

Round 6, No. 210 overall (compensatory pick)

Round 6, No. 214 overall (from Las Vegas)

Round 7, No. 245 overall (from Atlanta through Buffalo)