Patriots

2023 NFL Schedule: Patriots' Opponents, Dates, Times for Regular Season Games

By Nick Goss

2023 Patriots schedule: Latest updates, dates for all 17 regular season games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule will be released Thursday night.

The schedule announcement has become a marquee offseason event for the league in recent years, especially since the schedule was expanded to 17 regular season games beginning in 2021. 

The New England Patriots will have nine home games and eight road games this upcoming season. One of those road games has already been announced -- Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. 

Here's a reminder of New England's opponents for 2023:

Home

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • New Orleans Saints

Away

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Denver Broncos
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets
  • New York Giants
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Indianapolis Colts

Here's the full 2023 regular season schedule for the Patriots. It will be updated with the latest updates and reports ahead of the official schedule unveiling at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Zach Berman, The Athletic)

Week 2: vs. Miami Dolphins (via Jordan Schultz, The Score)

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10: vs. Indianapolis Colts in Germany (officially announced)

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

Week 16

Week 17

Week 18

