2023 NFL Schedule: Patriots' Opponents, Dates, Times for Regular Season Games

2023 Patriots schedule: Latest updates, dates for all 17 regular season games

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule will be released Thursday night.

The schedule announcement has become a marquee offseason event for the league in recent years, especially since the schedule was expanded to 17 regular season games beginning in 2021.

The New England Patriots will have nine home games and eight road games this upcoming season. One of those road games has already been announced -- Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

Here's a reminder of New England's opponents for 2023:

Home

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints

Away

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Indianapolis Colts

Here's the full 2023 regular season schedule for the Patriots. It will be updated with the latest updates and reports ahead of the official schedule unveiling at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Zach Berman, The Athletic)

Week 2: vs. Miami Dolphins (via Jordan Schultz, The Score)

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10: vs. Indianapolis Colts in Germany (officially announced)

Week 11:

Week 12:

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16:

Week 17:

Week 18: