2023 NHL All-Star Game Rosters: Bruins' David Pastrnak Selected Via Fan Vote

The Boston Bruins are the best team in hockey with a 36-5-4 record, and they will be well-represented at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Florida next month.

The league announced 12 new All-Star selections Thursday night. Each of the four divisional teams were given three new All-Stars via the fan voting process.

The players selected to the Atlantic Division roster through fan voting were Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Pastrnak joins goalie Linus Ullmark as the All-Stars from the Bruins. B's head coach Jim Montgomery will be there, too, as the coach of the Atlantic squad.

This will be Pastrnak's third All-Star appearance. He also made it in 2019 and 2020. The 26-year-old forward is having the best season of his career so far. He ranks fourth in scoring with 63 points and second in goals with 35. Pastrnak is a legitimate Hart Trophy candidate and one of the primary drivers of Boston's historic success this season.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET. The Florida Panthers are hosting the event at FLA Live Arena.