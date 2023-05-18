Patriots

2023 Patriots Preseason Schedule: Date, Time, Opponents for Each Game

By Justin Leger

The New England Patriots have finalized their schedule for the 2023 NFL preseason.

They will kick off the three-game slate by welcoming the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium. Their final two exhibition matchups will be on the road against the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.

Here's the full schedule (all times ET):

  • Thursday, Aug. 10: vs. Houston Texans 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 19: at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 25: at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

The Patriots will not see any of those three three teams during the regular season. They will, however, reportedly hold joint practices with the Packers and Titans during camp.

After the preseason finale in Nashville, the Patriots will have a 16-day break until their regular-season opener vs. the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Foxboro on Sept. 10.

