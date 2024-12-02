Connecticut Sun

2025 Connecticut Sun schedule: Dates, times, opponents for every game

The Sun are one of the WNBA's best teams.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Connecticut Sun's 2025 WNBA season tips off Sunday, May 18 at 1 p.m. ET when they host the Washington Mystics at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun, led by MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas, posted the league's third-best record at 28-12 last season -- most wins in team history -- and ultimately lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals.

The Sun have reached the semifinals or WNBA Finals in six straight seasons, but they are still searching for the franchise's first championship.

More Sun/WNBA coverage

WNBA Nov 1

Fever hire Stephanie White as head coach days after split with Sun

Connecticut Sun Oct 8

Sun eliminated from WNBA playoffs after Game 5 loss to Lynx

Connecticut's 44-game regular season schedule includes four matchups against the defending champion New York Liberty, three games against the new expansion team in Golden State, and four games versus Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The July 15 matchup with the Fever will be played at TD Garden in Boston. The Sun eliminated Clark and the Fever in the first round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs.

The Sun fired head coach Stephanie White back in October, and she ended up getting hired as the head coach of the Fever four days later. The Sun still haven't hired White's replacement.

The full 2025 schedule for the Sun can be found below:

This article tagged under:

Connecticut SunCaitlin Clark
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us