20th Annual Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival Is Underway

The Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival returns for the 20th year. Kwani Lunis checked it out and was in good company, including the Obamas and Viola Davis. Kwani caught up with Adrian Holmes, who plays Uncle Phil in the remake of "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air", called "Bel-Air", now streaming on Peacock TV.

Holmes says the festival is so important, and the location doesn't hurt. “The more places we can have festivals, the more exposure we get… having it here in Martha's Vineyard is just, it's just perfection. It's such a such a special, special place," he says.

Holmes also goes on to talk about black excellence and how “Bel-Air” ties into that. “It feels good to be a part of a narrative that sheds a positive light on the landscape… we plant seeds for important conversations," he says.

The MVAAF will conclude this Saturday, August 13th. For more information of the festival you can visit: MVAAFF | Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

